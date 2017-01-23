Students teach students: high schoolers visit ACES, ACPC
Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School senior English students are visiting Adair County Primary Center this week to deliver lessons about fables to the young students. They did the same last week at Adair County Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stapleton the snitch
|40 min
|Haha
|13
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|usa
|158,243
|Through the Fire Worship Center opens 5 Feb 2017
|51 min
|Disgusted
|1
|E. Stapleton (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|Lane
|21
|Name that rat
|3 hr
|Lane
|7
|brent thompson
|4 hr
|Detective boy
|6
|Brandie Phelps
|5 hr
|Detective boy
|7
|Bettys closing (Jan '14)
|22 hr
|mojo
|47
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC