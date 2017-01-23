Students teach students: high schoole...

Students teach students: high schoolers visit ACES, ACPC

Click on headline for story with photo By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County High School senior English students are visiting Adair County Primary Center this week to deliver lessons about fables to the young students. They did the same last week at Adair County Elementary School.

