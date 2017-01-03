Stotts Construction is low bidder on ...

Stotts Construction is low bidder on Fairplay water line

Stotts Construction is low bidder on Fairplay water line Award of construction work could come as early as Thursday, January 12, 2016. Bids low enough general manager will recommend an 8" line instead of 6".

