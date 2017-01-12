Shelbyville woman sentenced for producing images of child porn From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky FRANKFORT, KY - - A Shelbyville, KY, woman, previously convicted of photographing images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove sentenced Melissa Torres, 37, for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

