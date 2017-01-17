Savannah Roy named 2017 Basketball Ho...

Savannah Roy named 2017 Basketball Homecoming Queen

34 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Savannah Roy named 2017 Basketball Homecoming Queen By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools The boys' team won and the girls' team lost Friday night in a basketball doubleheader against Metcalfe County, but the night belonged to the 44 students recognized between games for the 2017 Homecoming festivities. In front of the largest crowd John Burr Memorial Gym has seen all year, Savannah Roy, representing Boys Basketball, was crowned Basketball Homecoming Quenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

