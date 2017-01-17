Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebration is Sunday 22 Jan 2017 Maxine Walker and Yvonne Marshall asked that we share the invitation for everyone to join Mr. Sam Pelly for his 100th birthday celebration. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1pmCT at Columbia United Methodist Church, 202 Burkesville Street, Columbia.

