Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebratio...

Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebration is Sunday 22 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebration is Sunday 22 Jan 2017 Maxine Walker and Yvonne Marshall asked that we share the invitation for everyone to join Mr. Sam Pelly for his 100th birthday celebration. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1pmCT at Columbia United Methodist Church, 202 Burkesville Street, Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 50 min usa 158,078
Rogers Trucking New Guy? 1 hr Eddy 2
Dianna 3 hr Go back to school 28
Brandie Phelps 4 hr seriously 6
Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16) 9 hr Mister Clean 9
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... 17 hr Yahoo 5
Lindsey Miller 21 hr Ad air 21
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC