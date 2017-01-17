Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebration is Sunday 22 Jan 2017
Sam Pelly's 100th birthday celebration is Sunday 22 Jan 2017 Maxine Walker and Yvonne Marshall asked that we share the invitation for everyone to join Mr. Sam Pelly for his 100th birthday celebration. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at 1pmCT at Columbia United Methodist Church, 202 Burkesville Street, Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|50 min
|usa
|158,078
|Rogers Trucking New Guy?
|1 hr
|Eddy
|2
|Dianna
|3 hr
|Go back to school
|28
|Brandie Phelps
|4 hr
|seriously
|6
|Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|Mister Clean
|9
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|17 hr
|Yahoo
|5
|Lindsey Miller
|21 hr
|Ad air
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC