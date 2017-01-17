Sad word of the passing of Nicholas C...

Sad word of the passing of Nicholas Claywell, 13

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Sad word of the passing of Nicholas Claywell, 13 The sad word of the passing of Nicholas Claywell, 13, has reached us. He died at his home in Burkesville, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
County getting rich 4 hr HotMic 29
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr Catoholic 157,963
Lindsey Miller 6 hr Aww 18
Local Girl Scout Troop? 7 hr GirlScouts 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr Bolshevik USA 639
Topix 12 hr Please 7
MILFs and Freaks 14 hr Cornbread 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC