Sad word of the passing of Mrs. Gladys Montgomery Johnson, 81 Mrs. Gladys Montgomery Johnson, age 81, a Green County native, passed away Thursday evening at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Funeral arrangements will be announced later here when available from the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home, 209 W Court Street, Greensburg, KY.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Betty
|157,809
|Lindsey Miller
|4 hr
|Looking
|1
|Journey to recovery
|7 hr
|Just saying
|5
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|10 hr
|Peter pan
|14
|looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07)
|16 hr
|Jerry
|42
|Dianna
|18 hr
|truth
|24
|State Park for someone charged with Treason
|20 hr
|Truth
|2
|Enough is enough
|Fri
|Just asking
|12
