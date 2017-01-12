Sad word of the passing of Mrs. Glady...

Sad word of the passing of Mrs. Gladys Montgomery Johnson, 81

Sad word of the passing of Mrs. Gladys Montgomery Johnson, 81 Mrs. Gladys Montgomery Johnson, age 81, a Green County native, passed away Thursday evening at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY. Funeral arrangements will be announced later here when available from the Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home, 209 W Court Street, Greensburg, KY.

Columbia, KY

