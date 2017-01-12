Sad word of the death of Clyde (Moody) Long, 72, Burkesville, KY
Sad word of the death of Clyde Long, 72, Burkesville, KY Sad word has reached us of the death of Clyde "Moody" Long, 72, Burkesville, KY, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, KY. A full obituary with funeral arrangements will be post when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|usa
|157,837
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|1 hr
|tater
|18
|Douchebag driving black newer impala
|1 hr
|cheeks
|6
|Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|daniel
|27
|Lindsey Miller
|Sat
|Looking
|1
|Journey to recovery
|Sat
|Just saying
|5
|looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07)
|Fri
|Jerry
|42
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC