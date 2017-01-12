Sad word of the death of Clyde (Moody...

Sad word of the death of Clyde (Moody) Long, 72, Burkesville, KY

Sad word of the death of Clyde Long, 72, Burkesville, KY Sad word has reached us of the death of Clyde "Moody" Long, 72, Burkesville, KY, Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, KY. A full obituary with funeral arrangements will be post when available from Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY.

