Russell Springs, KY, enters second da...

Russell Springs, KY, enters second day of water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Russell Springs, KY, enters second day of water crisis By Larry Smith, FM 92.7 the WAVE & FM 99.9 the Big Dawg Russell County Schools are closed this morning, Russell Springs, KY food service establishments have been order shut today, bottled water is being made available free at the Russell Springs City Hall, and the main water break which created the emergency is yet to be found. The break occurred at approximately 6:30amCT, Tuesday morning, January 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min ChromiuMan 157,202
Superintendent retiring??!! 37 min Mister Clean 50
Gas prices 39 min Mister Clean 5
Louisiana flood cars being sold in Columbia 40 min Mister Clean 12
Adair school board member 6 hr Charlie 1
Keisha Gilpin (Feb '16) 6 hr 104BOSS 12
Piece of work 8 hr Sad 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC