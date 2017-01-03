Russell Springs, KY, enters second day of water crisis By Larry Smith, FM 92.7 the WAVE & FM 99.9 the Big Dawg Russell County Schools are closed this morning, Russell Springs, KY food service establishments have been order shut today, bottled water is being made available free at the Russell Springs City Hall, and the main water break which created the emergency is yet to be found. The break occurred at approximately 6:30amCT, Tuesday morning, January 3, 2016.

