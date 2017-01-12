Ruby Lena Wright, 88, Burkesville, KY

Ruby Lena Wright, 88, Burkesville, KY

Ruby Lena Wright, 88, Burkesville, KY She was a native of Clinton County, KY, and a resident of Cumberland Co., KY, a the time of her death. She was the daughter of the lat Arnold & Cora Lee Polston and the widow of James Ray Wright.

