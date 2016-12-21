Richie Keltner, 53, Adair County, KY

Richie Keltner, 53, Adair County, KY He was a member of Egypt Christian Church and was a former construction supervisor for Waste Energy Technology, Inc. He was a native of Adair County, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of his death. He was a member of a large, highly regarded Adair County family.

