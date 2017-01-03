Resource Center open at the Garden Church 28 Jan 2016 The Resource Center at the The Garden Church, 7723 Russell Springs Road, Russell Springs, KY Columbia KY, will be open 9am-3pmCT, Sat 28 Jan 2016. Clothes, household items and boxed food will be available free to the public until resource runs out on a first come, first served basis.

