Reading Madness at ACES

Reading Madness at ACES

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Columbia Magazine

Reading Madness at ACES School-wide initiative encourages reading with friendly competition By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools A new reading initiative at Adair County Elementary School has students tearing into books at every opportunity. "Reading Madness" started last Friday and will run for through April, pitting teams of students against one another in a bracket-style competition to earn Accelerated Reader points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunni Moore (May '12) 37 min smh 41
dreamland motel 37 min Louisville_gal99 12
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr FFS 158,434
cops 11 hr Joe 15
E. Stapleton (Apr '08) 12 hr Joe 23
white on black love 12 hr Britanny 3
Cody Morrison 12 hr Cody 13
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 23 hr yep 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC