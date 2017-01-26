Reading Madness at ACES School-wide initiative encourages reading with friendly competition By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools A new reading initiative at Adair County Elementary School has students tearing into books at every opportunity. "Reading Madness" started last Friday and will run for through April, pitting teams of students against one another in a bracket-style competition to earn Accelerated Reader points.

