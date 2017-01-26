Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU
Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU By Jesse Harp CU student news writer, office of university communications Campbellsville, KY - Dr. Joe Early, associate professor of theology, and Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs, will lead Campbellsville University's Wednesday morning chapel service on February 1. The service will address dilemmas students and professors alike might face on campus and in class in order to help prevent them. These include ethical dilemmas such as plagiarism, cheating, the sharing of data and accidental plagiarism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|38 min
|usa
|158,404
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|friend from a far
|639
|cops
|2 hr
|Lane
|13
|dreamland motel
|3 hr
|Louisville_gal99
|6
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|3 hr
|Mister Clean
|26
|Amanda pepper rat
|4 hr
|dodger
|7
|Cody Morrison
|5 hr
|Haha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC