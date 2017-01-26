Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU

Quality Enhancement Plan on Ethics at CU By Jesse Harp CU student news writer, office of university communications Campbellsville, KY - Dr. Joe Early, associate professor of theology, and Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs, will lead Campbellsville University's Wednesday morning chapel service on February 1. The service will address dilemmas students and professors alike might face on campus and in class in order to help prevent them. These include ethical dilemmas such as plagiarism, cheating, the sharing of data and accidental plagiarism.

