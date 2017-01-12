Profile: Cynthia Parnell Collier, CEO of Mr. \'P\' Express
Profile: Cynthia Parnell Collier, CEO of Mr. "P" Express By Linda Waggener Cynthia Parnell Collier is president and chief executive officer of a $40 million corporation that has earned top honors from several Fortune 500 companies. The corporation, Mr. "P" Express, is located in Jeffersonville, IN but has strong ties to Adair County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix
|11 min
|Please
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|15 min
|Lol
|157,841
|County getting rich
|1 hr
|Amen
|5
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|6 hr
|tater
|18
|Douchebag driving black newer impala
|6 hr
|cheeks
|6
|Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|daniel
|27
|Lindsey Miller
|Sat
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC