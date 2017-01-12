Profile: Cynthia Parnell Collier, CEO...

Profile: Cynthia Parnell Collier, CEO of Mr. \'P\' Express

Profile: Cynthia Parnell Collier, CEO of Mr. "P" Express By Linda Waggener Cynthia Parnell Collier is president and chief executive officer of a $40 million corporation that has earned top honors from several Fortune 500 companies. The corporation, Mr. "P" Express, is located in Jeffersonville, IN but has strong ties to Adair County.

