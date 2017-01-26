Proclamation to honor Molly Matney, 2017 Miss KY County Fair Metcalfe County County Judge Greg Wilson will be having a proclamation signing at 10amCT, Friday, February 3, 2017, in the courtroom of the Historic Courthouse, 100 E. Main Street, Edmonton, KY. The proclamation will honor Molly Matney, who was recently crowned Miss Kentucky County Fair 2017.

