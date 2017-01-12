Post 15 to conduct safety traffic checkpoints By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts.

