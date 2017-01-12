Post 15 to conduct safety traffic che...

Post 15 to conduct safety traffic checkpoints

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Post 15 to conduct safety traffic checkpoints By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - Kentucky State Police, Post 15 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 15 area which includes Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Russell, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton and Cumberland. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and informing the public about the use of seatbelts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tax returns 1 hr fucktrump 36
Topix 6 hr Mr Twister 2
County getting rich 6 hr Mr Twister 9
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Jimal 157,852
Fake people running a church in Columbia 16 hr tater 18
Douchebag driving black newer impala 17 hr cheeks 6
Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08) 19 hr daniel 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC