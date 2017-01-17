Political science guests in discussion on Chowning's DPI Campbellsville University's Dr. John Chowning, executive assistant to the president of Campbellsville University for government, community and constituent relations, interviews, Dr. Shawn Williams, associate professor of political science, and Dr. Josiah Marineau, assistant professor of political science, for his 'Dialogue on Public Issues' show. The show will air the following times: on WLCU-TV, Campbellsville University's cable channel 10 and digital channel 23.1, Monday, Jan, 23 at 8:30pmET and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8amET and 6:30pmET on 88.7 The Tiger radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.