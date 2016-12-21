Police chase ends in arrest

Police chase ends in arrest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Police chase ends in arrest By Trooper Jeff Gregory Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 04 Troopers arrested a Louisville man after a pursuit on the Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County. On Sunday, January 1, 2017 at approximately 9:22pmET, Trooper Ken Borders observed a Dodge pickup truck speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone and activated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min usa 157,102
Joe Scott Bandy 1 hr GC girl 1
Who photoshops more on Facebook ? 3 hr Wrong 1
Carli Burton 12 hr Wowza 7
Fivestar 12 hr Wowza 11
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 13 hr Disagree 19
Places for rent in columbia 14 hr Senbonzakura 6
Superintendent retiring??!! 18 hr Band Fan 45
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,163

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC