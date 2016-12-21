Police chase ends in arrest
Police chase ends in arrest By Trooper Jeff Gregory Louisville, KY - Kentucky State Police Post 04 Troopers arrested a Louisville man after a pursuit on the Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County. On Sunday, January 1, 2017 at approximately 9:22pmET, Trooper Ken Borders observed a Dodge pickup truck speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone and activated his emergency equipment to stop the vehicle.
