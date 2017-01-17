Pansy Spears Wagoman, 98, Burkesville...

Pansy Spears Wagoman, 98, Burkesville, KY

Pansy Spears Wagoman, 98, Burkesville, KY Mrs. Pansy Spears Wagoman of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 98 years, 3 months, and 4 days. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 2pmCT in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, 601 North Main St, Burkesville, KY.

