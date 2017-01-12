Orphra Hreha, 88, Casey County, KY
Orphra Hreha, 88, Casey County, KY She was a homemaker and a member of the Liberty Church of Christ. She was a native of Liberty, KY, and a resident of the county at the time of her death.
