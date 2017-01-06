No school Fri 6 Jan 2017, Campbellsvi...

No school Fri 6 Jan 2017, Campbellsville Independent Schools By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Because of winter weather, Campbellsville Independent Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, January 6, 2017. Students will attend class on Friday, January 13, 2016, to make up the day.

