New School Board Members take Oath of Office 3 Jan 2016 The Constitutional Oath of Office for the two new school board members, Daniel Adams and Jonathan Gaskins will take place, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 4pmCT, at the Adair County Judicial Center, 201 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

