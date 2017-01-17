New member 4-H shooting sports orient...

New member 4-H shooting sports orientation 26 Jan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

New member 4-H shooting sports orientation 26 Jan 2017 By Tony Rose There will be a New Member 4-H Shooting Sports Orientation meeting, at 6pmCT, Thursday, January 26, 2017, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Office, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. The session is for any youth who is interested in participating in the program this next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min usa 158,183
Kids wearing pajamas to school (Mar '12) 2 hr Mother Goose 37
Cody Morrison 3 hr sad repub 8
Red junky motor cycle on snake creek 11 hr Boosting 1
new guy at rogers trucking 11 hr ex lover 10
Advice 16 hr buckwheat 9
News KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identi... 19 hr Jonathan 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC