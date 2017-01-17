New member 4-H shooting sports orientation 26 Jan 2017
New member 4-H shooting sports orientation 26 Jan 2017 By Tony Rose There will be a New Member 4-H Shooting Sports Orientation meeting, at 6pmCT, Thursday, January 26, 2017, at the Adair County Cooperative Extension Office, 409 Fairground Street, Columbia, KY. The session is for any youth who is interested in participating in the program this next year.
