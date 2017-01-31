New canoeing and kayaking page on KFW...

New canoeing and kayaking page on KFW Website

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Columbia Magazine

New canoeing and kayaking page on KFW Website By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - The Kentucky Department of Wildlife Resources recently launched a canoeing and kayaking page on its website at fw.ky.gov . The page provides a repository for valuable information about paddling creeks, rivers and lakes across Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min usa 158,534
Sam genacus 6 hr Jan 5
Piece of work 23 hr Momma 21
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) Mon Unsub 641
What is beside walmart Mon ringo 3
John Hadley (Nov '08) Sun Lot1956 77
meat processing (Apr '11) Sun feed um all 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC