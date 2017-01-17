Ms. Ruby Tupman Barbee, 92, Columbia, KY

Ms. Ruby Tupman Barbee, 92, Columbia, KY

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Ms. Ruby Tupman Barbee, 92, Columbia, KY She was a member of a old line Adair County, KY family. She was the daughter of the late James Tyler and Margaret Caldwell Tupman, and the widow of Joe R. Barbee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandie Phelps 37 min Fact 5
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Strel 158,038
sealed bids 4 hr courious 1
Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16) 4 hr Rosie 7
Lindsey Miller 8 hr Priorities 20
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... 9 hr Sass 3
cops 15 hr sara 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,696 • Total comments across all topics: 278,058,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC