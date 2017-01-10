Mrs. Novella D. Montgomery Sparks, 74, Adair Co., KY native
Mrs. Novella D. Montgomery Sparks, 74, Adair Co., KY native She was the daughter of the late Rolliin Hurt Montgomery & Marie Dile Montgomery and the widow of Motford Maylon Sparks. She leaves 16 direct living descendants.
