Mrs. Novella D. Montgomery Sparks, 74, Adair Co., KY native

Mrs. Novella D. Montgomery Sparks, 74, Adair Co., KY native She was the daughter of the late Rolliin Hurt Montgomery & Marie Dile Montgomery and the widow of Motford Maylon Sparks. She leaves 16 direct living descendants.

