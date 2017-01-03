Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry, Glasgow, KY
Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry, Glasgow, KY She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and a retail clerk. She was the daughter of the late Walter & Mary "Moot" Smith Riley, and the widow of Lee Berry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|23 min
|Isabella
|157,533
|Courthouse
|2 hr
|courious
|20
|Dianna
|10 hr
|Penny
|13
|AC Basketball Team
|17 hr
|Macho Man
|1
|Superintendent retiring??!!
|Sun
|Noneofmybusiness
|68
|Who photoshops more on Facebook ?
|Sun
|Southernbelle3
|19
|Flex appeal
|Fri
|Forreal
|39
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC