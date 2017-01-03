Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry, Glasg...

Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry, Glasgow, KY

Mrs. Delores Marie Riley Berry, Glasgow, KY She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and a retail clerk. She was the daughter of the late Walter & Mary "Moot" Smith Riley, and the widow of Lee Berry.

