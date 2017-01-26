Mr. Wendell Newman Jarvis, Cumberland...

Mr. Wendell Newman Jarvis, Cumberland Co., KY

Mr. Wendell Newman Jarvis, Cumberland Co., KY He was of Methodist faith. He worked in aircraft production during WWII as a riveter on the wings of B-24 bombers and was an employee of General Motors Bus and Truck Division in Indianapolis, Indiana for over 60 years.

