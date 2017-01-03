Millerfield Cafe is 13th ABC licensee...

Millerfield Cafe is 13th ABC licensee in Adair County

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Millerfield Cafe is 13th ABC licensee in Adair County Newest ABC outlet in Adair County is 13th since prohibition ended. Information courtesy Shannon Sexton, Deputy Adair Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
good to know 3 hr russellcounty56 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr FFS 157,585
tax returns 6 hr tater 33
Ex-supertendent has done it again. 8 hr Haha 3
Piece of work 9 hr Fox 11
Dianna 10 hr Family Member 17
Gas prices 15 hr PEANUT HOLLAND ky 12
Courthouse Mon courious 22
Superintendent retiring??!! Jan 8 Noneofmybusiness 68
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC