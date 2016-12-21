Michael Joe Buckles, 64, Cumberland C...

Michael Joe Buckles, 64, Cumberland Co., KY

Michael Joe Buckles, 64, Cumberland Co., KY He leaves 10 direct living descendants. His wife, Donita Lynn Evans Buckles, survives Mr. Michael Joe Buckles, age 64, of Burkesville, KY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at NHC Health Care Center in Glasgow, KY.

