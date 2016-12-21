Michael Joe Buckles, 64, Cumberland Co., KY
Michael Joe Buckles, 64, Cumberland Co., KY He leaves 10 direct living descendants. His wife, Donita Lynn Evans Buckles, survives Mr. Michael Joe Buckles, age 64, of Burkesville, KY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at NHC Health Care Center in Glasgow, KY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carli Burton
|5 hr
|just me
|6
|Fivestar
|6 hr
|Just Sayin
|10
|Brandon Dial
|6 hr
|Curious
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|No Religion is Best
|157,046
|Flex appeal
|21 hr
|Dare
|38
|tax returns
|Fri
|Mister Clean
|28
|Lindsey Wilson is broke
|Fri
|cha ching
|38
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC