Metcalfe RFL makes major changes for 2017

The Metcalfe County Relay for Life is making some major changes for 2017. The Entire Relay is going to be in one afternoon/night inside the Metcalfe County High School Gym, 208 Randolph Street, Edmonton, KY, with the opening ceremony starting at 5pmCT and concluding with closing ceremony at 9pmCT, in "A Carnival of Cures Under the Big Top," event, Saturday, June 10, 207.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.