Melton Brothers honored for joining 2,000, 1,000 point clubs
Melton Brothers honored for joining 2,000, 1,000 point clubs Chance Melton becomes all-time leading scorer in win over Glasgow HS, 61-41, eclipsing the all time scoring record of Kevin Bridgewaters. Younger brother Corey had hit 1,000 benchmark earlier in season.
