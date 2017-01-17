Melton Brothers honored for joining 2...

Melton Brothers honored for joining 2,000, 1,000 point clubs

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Melton Brothers honored for joining 2,000, 1,000 point clubs Chance Melton becomes all-time leading scorer in win over Glasgow HS, 61-41, eclipsing the all time scoring record of Kevin Bridgewaters. Younger brother Corey had hit 1,000 benchmark earlier in season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dianna 2 hr friend 27
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr ChromiuMan 158,064
Larry Taylor (Hopper) (Mar '16) 4 hr Mister Clean 9
Rogers Trucking New Guy? 9 hr interested 1
Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a... 12 hr Yahoo 5
Lindsey Miller 16 hr Ad air 21
sealed bids 17 hr courious 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC