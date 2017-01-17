Mary Imogene Justice Chumbley, Casey Co., KY
Mary Imogene Justice Chumbley, Casey Co., KY She was a seamstress and member of the First Church of God in Charlestown, Indiana. She was a native of Casey County, KY and a resident of Clark County, IN, at the time of her death there.
