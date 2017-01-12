Margaret McIntyre Kimbler, 74, Adair ...

Margaret McIntyre Kimbler, 74, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland native

Margaret McIntyre Kimbler, 74, Adair Co., KY/Cumberland native She was an outstanding Adair Countian. She was a homemaker, farmer, a member of Cane Valley Christian Church, a member of the JOY Circle where she served as secretary; Cane Valley Homemakers Club and a volunteer at the Adair County Food Pantry.

