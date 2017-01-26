LWC Wrestling hosts Lindsey Wilson Du...

LWC Wrestling hosts Lindsey Wilson Duals on Friday

LWC Wrestling hosts Lindsey Wilson Duals on Friday By Matt Wurzburger The No. 7-ranked Lindsey Wilson wrestling team welcomes four teams to Biggers Sports Center, 360 Spickard Avenue, Columbia, KY, on Friday for the Lindsey Wilson Duals.

