LWC Women's basketball remains No. 4 in National rankings
Next: Blue Raider Women's Basketball vs. Georgetown College, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym 500 E College Street, Georgetown, KY at 5pmCT/6pmET, Thursday, January 19, 2017 By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The NAIA released the third regular season Top-25 Coaches' Poll Tuesday evening and Lindsey Wilson remained at No.4. The Blue Raiders received 227 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are off to the best start in program history.
