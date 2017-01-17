LWC Women's basketball remains No. 4 in National rankings

Next: Blue Raider Women's Basketball vs. Georgetown College, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym 500 E College Street, Georgetown, KY at 5pmCT/6pmET, Thursday, January 19, 2017 By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The NAIA released the third regular season Top-25 Coaches' Poll Tuesday evening and Lindsey Wilson remained at No.4. The Blue Raiders received 227 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are off to the best start in program history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.