LWC Women's basketball remains No. 4 ...

LWC Women's basketball remains No. 4 in National rankings

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Next: Blue Raider Women's Basketball vs. Georgetown College, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym 500 E College Street, Georgetown, KY at 5pmCT/6pmET, Thursday, January 19, 2017 By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The NAIA released the third regular season Top-25 Coaches' Poll Tuesday evening and Lindsey Wilson remained at No.4. The Blue Raiders received 227 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are off to the best start in program history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tax returns 16 min courious 43
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr CriminalForever 157,964
County getting rich 8 hr HotMic 29
Lindsey Miller 11 hr Aww 18
Local Girl Scout Troop? 11 hr GirlScouts 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 13 hr Bolshevik USA 639
Topix 17 hr Please 7
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC