LWC men's golf adds Callum Blinkhorn to 2017-18 roster By Anthony Latessa, Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson men's golf team added Callum Blinkhorn for the 2017-18 season head coach Erick Wyrick announced on Wednesday. Blinkhorn comes to Lindsey Wilson from Culcheth, England where he was the Culcheth High School Golfer of the Year.

