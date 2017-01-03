LWC men's golf adds Callum Blinkhorn ...

LWC men's golf adds Callum Blinkhorn to 2017-18 roster

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

LWC men's golf adds Callum Blinkhorn to 2017-18 roster By Anthony Latessa, Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson men's golf team added Callum Blinkhorn for the 2017-18 season head coach Erick Wyrick announced on Wednesday. Blinkhorn comes to Lindsey Wilson from Culcheth, England where he was the Culcheth High School Golfer of the Year.

Columbia, KY

