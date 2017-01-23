Lois Jean Grant, 90, Adair County, KY

Lois Jean Grant, 90, Adair County, KY

Lois Jean Grant, 90, Adair County, KY She will be warmly remembered by friends in Columbia, KY. She was the widow of Paul Grant, a very popular Columbia Chevrolet dealer.

