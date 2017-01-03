Living Wills, Medicare needs discusse...

Living Wills, Medicare needs discussed at Caregivers meeting

Living Wills, Medicare needs discussed at Caregivers meeting By Linda Waggener Betty Judd, RN, from Greensburg, and Patricia Harper, RN, from Columbia, presented a free workshop on Living Wills Jan. 4, 2017. It was part of the ongoing Caregivers monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month exploring helpful topics for those who care for others.

Columbia, KY

