Link: Story on U.S. 127 construction ...

Link: Story on U.S. 127 construction work in Russell Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Link: Story on U.S. 127 construction work in Russell Co., KY Here's a link to a story of great importance for Russell and Clinton Counties, KY, and neighboring counties in the Commonwealth Journal, posted this past week. See: Work on US 127 realignment to begin next week by Bill Mardis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr CriminalForever 158,461
What is beside walmart 2 hr buckwheat 2
John Hadley (Nov '08) 4 hr Lot1956 77
Barry an Vicky 4 hr Darkknight33 4
meat processing (Apr '11) 4 hr feed um all 3
Sam genacus 6 hr Jan 2
Where he at 8 hr Hmm 2
dreamland motel 10 hr Louisville_gal99 14
Sunni Moore (May '12) Sat smh 41
Ex-supertendent has done it again. Fri yep 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC