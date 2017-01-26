Link: Story on U.S. 127 construction work in Russell Co., KY
Link: Story on U.S. 127 construction work in Russell Co., KY Here's a link to a story of great importance for Russell and Clinton Counties, KY, and neighboring counties in the Commonwealth Journal, posted this past week. See: Work on US 127 realignment to begin next week by Bill Mardis.
Comments
|
