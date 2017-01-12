Letter: Gone but not forgotten
Thanks Melissa for watching out for Butch, looks like he's eating good! Gone but not forgotten, six long months today, Anthony and Tammy passed away, we had no time to say bye or say we love you. Family and many friends will never forget this prescious couple.
