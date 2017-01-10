Letter: From a Tree Lover
Letter: From a Tree Lover By Joyce M. Coomer The old courthouse looks lonely this cloudy, rainy morning. Bereft of its long-time companions who were slaughtered mindlessly and needlessly, it sheds raindrops from the roof in place of tears.
