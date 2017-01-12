Ky F & W proposes elk hunting season modifications
KY F & W proposes elk hunting season modifications Season dates also changed at Commission's January 6 special-called meeting. F & W's proposals must be approved by legislators before they become law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|another viewer
|157,821
|Sano Kentucky Animal Auction (Aug '08)
|59 min
|daniel
|26
|Fake people running a church in Columbia
|3 hr
|Kit
|15
|Douchebag driving black newer impala
|7 hr
|Bruce
|5
|Lindsey Miller
|20 hr
|Looking
|1
|Journey to recovery
|23 hr
|Just saying
|5
|looking for avon bottle collectors (May '07)
|Fri
|Jerry
|42
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC