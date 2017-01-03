KY Afield Outdoors: Getting to know your new rifle
KY Afield Outdoors: Getting to know your new rifle By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - Lots of hunters receive a new rifle over the holidays or take advantage of the subsequent sales to add to their collection. The impulse is to immediately dash off to the shooting range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Eeewww
|157,286
|Superintendent retiring??!!
|1 hr
|Seen it
|51
|Bridget Staten
|3 hr
|Curious
|5
|Where is Dianne Mclister
|5 hr
|Penny
|26
|Dianna
|8 hr
|watcher
|5
|Russell Springs, KY, enters second day of water...
|12 hr
|3 stooges
|4
|144,000 going to heaven (Oct '06)
|19 hr
|Gizzo Bizzo
|8,318
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC