KSP charges Bullitt Countian with sex...

KSP charges Bullitt Countian with sexual exploitation offenses

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KSP charges Bullitt Countian with sexual exploitation offenses Mark A. Raeber is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min ChromiuMan 158,454
Anyone know tish 12 min oh 4
Barry an Vicky 49 min trip 3
Where he at 1 hr Concern 1
dreamland motel 1 hr Louisville_gal99 14
Sunni Moore (May '12) 15 hr smh 41
cops Sat Joe 15
Ex-supertendent has done it again. Fri yep 27
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC