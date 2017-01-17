Kleckler named LWC Football's defensi...

Kleckler named LWC Football's defensive coordinator

Kleckler named LWC Football's defensive coordinator By Chris Wells Phil Kleckler has been hired as the Lindsey Wilson College football defensive coordinator, head coach Chris Oliver announced today. Kleckler joins the Lindsey Wilson staff after six seasons at Benedictine , where he served as the defensive and recruiting coordinator each of the last two seasons.

