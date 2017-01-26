Kindergarteners learn about community helpers
By Calen McKinney, Public Information Officer Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville Elementary School kindergarten students are learning all about community helpers and how they can help their community when they get older. In Lisa Wiseman's class, students learned that community helpers are people who have jobs that allow them to help people in the community.
