Joyce Coomer could have planned a funeral at 9 years of age In Pellyton, last rites were major theatre: 'After a funeral, the topic of conversation for a day or so was what the neighborhood women did and did not like about the funeral director's laying-out of the deceased. The music selections and the pastor's delivery of the funeral sermon were also critiqued, as well as the behavior of the family of the recently deceased.'

