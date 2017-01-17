JIM: The big snow of January 1917

JIM: The big snow of January 1917 The snow brought travel to a standstill in Pellyton, wreaked severe damage on a Gradyville meeting house and the Elrod mill shed, witnesses couldn't make it to Columbia for Judge Carter's Circuit Court, and much time was spent by Columbia businessmen raking snow from rooftops after Goff Bros. Livery Stable roof caved in.

