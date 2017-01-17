JIM: The big snow of January 1917
JIM: The big snow of January 1917 The snow brought travel to a standstill in Pellyton, wreaked severe damage on a Gradyville meeting house and the Elrod mill shed, witnesses couldn't make it to Columbia for Judge Carter's Circuit Court, and much time was spent by Columbia businessmen raking snow from rooftops after Goff Bros. Livery Stable roof caved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|usa
|158,120
|Cody Morrison
|28 min
|Who
|3
|Name that rat
|1 hr
|Laylay
|2
|Angie Rowe ?
|1 hr
|Luke
|2
|Advice
|3 hr
|ABC
|7
|new guy at rogers trucking
|3 hr
|Yep
|5
|white on black love
|11 hr
|troy
|1
|Ex-supertendent has done it again.
|15 hr
|courious
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC